HYANNIS – At about 10:30 AM Wednesday morning there was a two-vehicle crash at Main Street and High School Road in Hyannis. One party was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries and 3 others were evaluated at the scene. Traffic was backed up until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One injured in Hyannis crash
December 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
