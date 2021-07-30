You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in rollover crash in Eastham

July 29, 2021

EASTHAM – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital following a two vehicle crash in which one car overturned in Eastham. The crash happened about 10:15 PM on Route 6 at South Eastham Street. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The collision is under investigation by Eastham Police.

