EASTHAM – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital following a two vehicle crash in which one car overturned in Eastham. The crash happened about 10:15 PM on Route 6 at South Eastham Street. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The collision is under investigation by Eastham Police.
One injured in rollover crash in Eastham
July 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
