One injured in rollover crash in Marstons Mills

January 12, 2022

MARSTONS MILLS – One person was injured in a rollover crash in Marstons Mills around 8 PM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lumbert Mill Road and Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The victim was out of the car when rescuers arrived and was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

