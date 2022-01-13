MARSTONS MILLS – One person was injured in a rollover crash in Marstons Mills around 8 PM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lumbert Mill Road and Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The victim was out of the car when rescuers arrived and was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured in rollover crash in Marstons Mills
January 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Redoubling Focus on Testing Amid Shortages, Confusion
- Medicare Limits Coverage of $28,000-a-Year Alzheimer’s Drug
- First North Atlantic Right Whale Spotted In Region As Seasonal Survey Begins
- YMCA Cape Cod Elects New Board Members, Officers
- Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod CEO Recognized By Regional Publication Honoring Women Bankers
- Cape Cod Foundation Reports $100 Million in Assets After Year of Continued Growth
- Massachusetts Orders 26 Million Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Tests
- Rollins is 1st Black Woman to be Massachusetts’ US Attorney
- Lawmakers Highlight Cape Cod’s First Stop-the-Spread Site
- Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitor Policy Amid COVID Increases
- Dukes County Sheriff to Run for Re-Election
- As Temperatures Drop, Safety Officials Urge Caution
- Massachusetts Unveils Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Card Option