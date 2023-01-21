You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in three-vehicle crash in Orleans

January 21, 2023



ORLEANS – On Saturday morning, just before 9 AM, Orleans Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a 3 car motor vehicle crash on West Road.

Due to most of the on-duty shift already committed to another call and the type of call this was, mutual aid was called from Eastham Fire Department and Brewster Fire Department.

One person was transported to the hospital and 3 other people were evaluated at the scene and declined transport to the hospital.

The crash is being investigated by Orleans Police Department.
Photos by Orleans Fire-Rescue/CWN

