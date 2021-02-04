You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in two-vehicle crash in Harwich

One injured in two-vehicle crash in Harwich

February 4, 2021

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Harwich shortly after noon Thursday. The crash happened on Lower County Road by the Allen Harbor Inn. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

