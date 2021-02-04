HARWICH – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Harwich shortly after noon Thursday. The crash happened on Lower County Road by the Allen Harbor Inn. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Harwich
February 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
