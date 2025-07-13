YARMOUTH – At about 2:15 PM Sunday afternoon, two vehicles collided at Route 28 and Forest Road in Yarmouth. A traffic light pole was also knocked over. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 28 was shut down in both directions until the scene s cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One injured in two vehicle crash in Yarmouth
July 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
