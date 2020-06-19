You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in West Barnstable crash

One injured in West Barnstable crash

June 19, 2020


WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured in a crash in West Barnstable late Thursday evening. The crash happened on Route 132 at the entrance to the Burger King. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

