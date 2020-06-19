WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured in a crash in West Barnstable late Thursday evening. The crash happened on Route 132 at the entrance to the Burger King. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
One injured in West Barnstable crash
June 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
