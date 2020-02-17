WEST BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 11 AM on Monday, there was a two-crash accident on Route 6A at Spruce Street in West Barnstable. A Dodge Ram pickup appeared to have collided with a Land Rover. One person was transported by a Barnstable ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that ere not life-threatening. Traffic was backed up in both directions on Route 6A until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One injured in West Barnstable rear-ender
February 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
