One injured in West Barnstable rear-ender



WEST BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 11 AM on Monday, there was a two-crash accident on Route 6A at Spruce Street in West Barnstable. A Dodge Ram pickup appeared to have collided with a Land Rover. One person was transported by a Barnstable ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that ere not life-threatening. Traffic was backed up in both directions on Route 6A until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN