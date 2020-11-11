You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured, traffic tied up on Route 28 after Osterville crash

One injured, traffic tied up on Route 28 after Osterville crash

November 11, 2020

OSTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital and tied up traffic on Falmouth Road (Route 28). The crash happened by Fox Hollow Lane about 3:30 PM. Two other victims were treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed between Lumbert Mill Road and Old East Osterville Road until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 