OSTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital and tied up traffic on Falmouth Road (Route 28). The crash happened by Fox Hollow Lane about 3:30 PM. Two other victims were treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed between Lumbert Mill Road and Old East Osterville Road until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
One injured, traffic tied up on Route 28 after Osterville crash
November 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
