You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: One person critically injured after car crashes into rear of tractor trailer in Eastham

Video report: One person critically injured after car crashes into rear of tractor trailer in Eastham

May 29, 2020


EASTHAM – One person was critically injured after a car collided with the rear of a tractor trailer in Eastham late Thursday evening. The crash happened about 11:30 PM on Route 6 by the Eastham Town Hall. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a Subaru Outback that crashed into the rear of of a Stop & Shop semi truck. The victim was then rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The truck driver was not injured. Eastham Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team to respond to investigate the crash. Route 6 was closed and traffic rerouted until the scene was cleared.

Car vs semi Eastham, MA 5/28/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 