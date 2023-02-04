You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person critically injured in Cotuit crash

One person critically injured in Cotuit crash

February 4, 2023

COTUIT – One person was critically injured in a crash in Cotuit around 11:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Main Street near Schooner Drive. The victim was extricated from the wreckage and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 