COTUIT – One person was critically injured in a crash in Cotuit around 11:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Main Street near Schooner Drive. The victim was extricated from the wreckage and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
One person critically injured in Cotuit crash
February 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
