You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person evaluated after air bag unexpectedly deploys in West Barnstable

One person evaluated after air bag unexpectedly deploys in West Barnstable

January 20, 2020


WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Fire responded to an unexplained airbag deployment in a car that was exiting Route 6 Monday afternoon. There was no crash or apparent reason for the deployment. The driver was evaluated but not injured.
The incident is under investigation.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 