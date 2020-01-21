WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Fire responded to an unexplained airbag deployment in a car that was exiting Route 6 Monday afternoon. There was no crash or apparent reason for the deployment. The driver was evaluated but not injured.
The incident is under investigation.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
One person evaluated after air bag unexpectedly deploys in West Barnstable
January 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gov. Baker to Deliver Annual State of the State Address
- Falmouth Selectmen Adopt Budget for Fiscal Year 2021
- Curaleaf Prepares to Open Cape’s First Recreational Marijuana Shop
- Sandwich Assesses Options with Former Santander Bank Site
- Mashpee High Receives $47K Grant for Pathway Program
- Wind Jobs Act Headed to House Floor
- Barnstable to Begin Property Assessment Program
- The Chatham Fund Awards $30K in Grants
- What To Do When You See An Ambulance?
- Judge: Facebook Must Provide Info Sought by Massachusetts AG
- Diehl Endorses McMahon
- WHOI Underwater Robot Takes First Known Automated Sample from Ocean
- Monomoy Regional Senior Wins Superintendents Award