You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person evaluated after boat capsizes in Provincetown Harbor

One person evaluated after boat capsizes in Provincetown Harbor

September 17, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – One person was evaluated after a vessel capsized in Provincetown Harbor around 7 PM Saturday evening. Coast Guard personnel brought the victim to their station to meet the ambulance. The victim declined to go to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 