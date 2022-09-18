PROVINCETOWN – One person was evaluated after a vessel capsized in Provincetown Harbor around 7 PM Saturday evening. Coast Guard personnel brought the victim to their station to meet the ambulance. The victim declined to go to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
One person evaluated after boat capsizes in Provincetown Harbor
September 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
