You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Harwich

One person evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Harwich

October 7, 2022

HARWICH – One person was evaluated after a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened eastbound between exits 82 and 84 (Routes 124 & 137). The driver was able to self-extricate after the car crashed into the woods. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 