HARWICH – One person was evaluated after a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened eastbound between exits 82 and 84 (Routes 124 & 137). The driver was able to self-extricate after the car crashed into the woods. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
One person evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Harwich
October 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
