Updated: One person evaluated after overnight fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – An early morning fire caused extensive damage to a house in Falmouth. Officials responded to 3 Waters Edge about 2:50 AM Friday to find heavy smoke in the basement. One occupant was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: Early this morning, around 3AM, Falmouth Fire Rescue responded to a basement fire at a home in the Waterside on Coonamessett neighborhood (off Sandwich Road).

All residents safely evacuated before crews arrived; one resident was evaluated on scene but refused transport to the hospital.

Fire was quickly contained to one appliance in the basement.

Heavy smoke filled the home – crews ventilated the structure.

The cause is currently under investigation by our Fire Investigation Unit.

Thank you to our mutual aid partners from Joint Base Cape Cod, Bourne, Mashpee, Onset, and Sandwich Fire Departments for their response and coverage.