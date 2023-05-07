You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person evaluated after rollover crash in Falmouth

One person evaluated after rollover crash in Falmouth

May 7, 2023

FALMOUTH – One person was evaluated after a rollover crash in Falmouth. It happened just before 6 PM Sunday on Woods Hole Road at Mullen Way. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

