One person evaluated after dump truck rollover in Mashpee

October 5, 2021

MASHPEE – One person was evaluated for a possible leg injury after a rollover crash involving a dump truck in Mashpee sometime after 3 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) at Juniper Lane. The truck driver was able to self extricate from the vehicle. Traffic was backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

