WELLFLEET – Firefighters were called to a Partridge Way residence around 3 PM Friday for reports of a fire behind a stove. The electrical issue was mitigated and the stove removed from the residence. One person was evaluated by EMTs at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
One person evaluated after stove fire in Wellfleet
November 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- “Turkeys for Cape Codders” Looking for Donations
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Shatters Annual Dolphin Stranding Records, More with Senior Biologist Brian Sharp
- Visiting Nurse Association Receives High Marks From Joint Commission
- Orleans Launching Rental Assistance Program
- PICS: First Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Arrive at New England Aquarium
- WATCH: Storytelling in Music, “Fantastique” Concert, and More with Music Director Finalist Alyssa Wang
- RMV Commercial Learner’s Permit Exams No Longer English-Only
- ALDI Opening First Cape Cod Location
- Turkey Shootout and Food Pantry Drive at the Blue Rock Golf Course
- Nantucket Holding Meeting On New Wind Project
- WATCH: Ballot Question 6 Failed But Charter Struggle Continues
- Pentagon Secrets Leaker Jack Teixeira Sentenced to 15 years in Prison by a Federal Judge
- Hyannis Margaritaville Open for Booking