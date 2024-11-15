You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person evaluated after stove fire in Wellfleet

One person evaluated after stove fire in Wellfleet

November 15, 2024

WELLFLEET – Firefighters were called to a Partridge Way residence around 3 PM Friday for reports of a fire behind a stove. The electrical issue was mitigated and the stove removed from the residence. One person was evaluated by EMTs at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 