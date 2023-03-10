YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Yarmouth shortly before 1 PM Friday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound just past Exit 75 (Union Street). One person was evaluated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area.
One person evaluated after traffic crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth
March 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
