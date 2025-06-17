You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person extricated after Falmouth crash

One person extricated after Falmouth crash

June 17, 2025

FALMOUTH – One person had to be extricated after a traffic crash in Falmouth. The collision happened shortly before 4 PM Tuesday on Jones Road by Nursery Road. The injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 