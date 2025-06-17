FALMOUTH – One person had to be extricated after a traffic crash in Falmouth. The collision happened shortly before 4 PM Tuesday on Jones Road by Nursery Road. The injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
One person extricated after Falmouth crash
June 17, 2025
