DENNIS – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic collision on Farm Lane in Dennis shortly before midnight Friday. According to reports two vehicles collided causing one car to overturn. The other car then allegedly left the scene. Dennis Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
One person injured after reported hit & run collision causes vehicle to rollover in Dennis
August 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
