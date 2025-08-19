Video: One person injured in car vs scooter in Dennis





DENNIS – Around 1:30 PM Tuesday, a Scooter and a Volvo collided at the intersection of Route 28 and Sea Street in Dennis. The male operator of the scooter was not hurt, but his female passenger was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by Dennis Fire and Rescue with unknown injuries. The female driver of the Volvo also not hurt and remained at the scene. Dennis Police are handling the investigation and cause.

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

