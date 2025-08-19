DENNIS – Around 1:30 PM Tuesday, a Scooter and a Volvo collided at the intersection of Route 28 and Sea Street in Dennis. The male operator of the scooter was not hurt, but his female passenger was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by Dennis Fire and Rescue with unknown injuries. The female driver of the Volvo also not hurt and remained at the scene. Dennis Police are handling the investigation and cause.
Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video: One person injured in car vs scooter in Dennis
August 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Commissioners honor local businesswoman, discuss County Complex overhaul
- Housing Assistance is running a class for first-time homebuyers
- Steamship Authority expects possible service disruptions from Hurricane Erin
- Wareham man wins $4M game on lottery ticket bought in Bourne
- Falmouth Road Race wraps 53rd year
- Tournament honors Cape Cod teen who died in bike crash, raises scholarship money
- State restores funding for Healthy Incentives Program, providing access to fruits & vegetables
- Herring River Estuary Restoration receives funding boost
- LISTEN: Barnstable County considers luxury real estate transfer fee — Sunday Journal
- LISTEN: Risk low, but be aware about ‘flesh-eating bacteria’, says Cape health experts
- Aquarium spots over a thousand animals in latest survey of Northeast Canyons monument
- Barnstable and Nantucket Public School Districts receive funding for literacy instruction
- Usage of Cape Cod AquiFund is spiking due to wastewater upgrades