YARMOUTH – About 8:30 AM Saturday morning two vehicles collided on Willow St at the Route 6 westbound off ramp. A BMW SUV and a Honda sedan collided. One driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One person injured in crash at Route 6 ramp in Yarmouth
November 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Veterans Day Events and Services with Jim Seymour of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center
- Will Trump’s Win Impact the Cape Cod Canal Bridges Project? Experts React
- Massachusetts Voters Approve Union Rights for Uber Drivers and Reject Legalizing Psychedelics
- Why Is the Barnstable County Courthouse Green? Operation Green Light for Veterans
- Barnstable Hosting Digital Equity Outreach
- Full Recap Of Local Outcomes In Tuesday’s Election
- Cape and Islands Remains Under Fire Warning
- “Boat America” Safety Course This Weekend
- Arson Signs Posted for Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn
- Cape Cod Wraps Up Local Races
- WATCH: What’s It Like in the Court for Those Impacted by Pickleball Noise?
- LISTEN: Davenport Blending Housing and Preservation at Former Harwich Church
- Massachusetts Voters Weigh Ballot Issues on Union Rights, Wages and Psychedelics