One person injured in crash at Route 6 ramp in Yarmouth

November 9, 2024



YARMOUTH – About 8:30 AM Saturday morning two vehicles collided on Willow St at the Route 6 westbound off ramp. A BMW SUV and a Honda sedan collided. One driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

