WELLFLEET – One person was injured in a traffic crash in Wellfleet about 6 PM Monday. The collision happened at Main and School Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person injured in crash in Wellfleet
June 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
