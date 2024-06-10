You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in crash in Wellfleet

One person injured in crash in Wellfleet

June 10, 2024

WELLFLEET – One person was injured in a traffic crash in Wellfleet about 6 PM Monday. The collision happened at Main and School Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

