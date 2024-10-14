You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in crash on Route 6 in Eastham

One person injured in crash on Route 6 in Eastham

October 14, 2024

EASTHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash on Route 6 in Eastham. The collision happened shortly before 3:30 PM Monday on State Highway (Route 6) at Massasoit Road. Eastham Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 