EASTHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash on Route 6 in Eastham. The collision happened shortly before 3:30 PM Monday on State Highway (Route 6) at Massasoit Road. Eastham Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.
One person injured in crash on Route 6 in Eastham
October 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
