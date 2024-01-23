You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in four vehicle crash in Hyannis

One person injured in four vehicle crash in Hyannis

January 23, 2024



HYANNIS – Shortly after 2 PM Tuesday, there was a four vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. There were three passenger vehicles and a pickup truck involved. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

