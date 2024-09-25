You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in Harwich crash

One person injured in Harwich crash

September 25, 2024



HARWICH – An elderly woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospittal after she reportedly lost control of her Subaru Outback which struck a tree. The crash happened on South Street and Main Street about 1 PM Wednesday. Harwich Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

