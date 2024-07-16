You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in head-on crash in Brewster

One person injured in head-on crash in Brewster

July 16, 2024

BREWSTER – One person was injured in a head-on crash in Brewster about 10 AM Tuesday. The collision happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Bonnie Doone Cartway. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with what were believed to be serious but non life-threatening injuries. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area.

