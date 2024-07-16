BREWSTER – One person was injured in a head-on crash in Brewster about 10 AM Tuesday. The collision happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Bonnie Doone Cartway. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with what were believed to be serious but non life-threatening injuries. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area.
One person injured in head-on crash in Brewster
July 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Steamship Vessels Should Be In Service By End Of Year
- Human Trafficking A Focus For Cape And Islands D.A.
- DEP Penalizes Island Fuel Business
- Local Leaders Applaud Sagamore Bridge Funding
- Blue Whale Sighting Continues Trend Of Marine Megafauna Sightings In Regional Waters
- Affordable Housing Lottery Opens In West Dennis
- Mass Audubon Highlights Safe Boating As Dead Sea Turtles Found With Vessel Scars In Regional Waters
- Local Leaders Respond to Trump Assassination Attempt
- Center For Coastal Studies Disentangles Another Whale
- Chatham Invites The Public To Attend Hybrid Meeting On Downtown Traffic Improvements
- Local Leaders Applaud Federal Funding Win for Sagamore Bridge Replacement Project
- Sunday Journal – Conservation Goals and New Roles for Barnstable Land Trust’s Janet Milkman
- Northeastern U.S. States Entering Into Energy Transmission Partnership