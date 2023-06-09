You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in Hyannis crash

One person injured in Hyannis crash

June 9, 2023

HYANNIS – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hyannis Friday morning. The crash happened about 10 AM at the intersection of South and Ocean Streets. Firefighters extricated the victim who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked.

