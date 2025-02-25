SANDWICH – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Sandwich. The collision happened shortly after 4 PM on Quaker Meetinghouse Road by the Sandwich police station. A second person was evaluated at the scene. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
One person injured in motorcycle crash in Sandwich
February 25, 2025
