One person injured in motorcycle crash in Sandwich

February 25, 2025

SANDWICH – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Sandwich. The collision happened shortly after 4 PM on Quaker Meetinghouse Road by the Sandwich police station. A second person was evaluated at the scene. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

