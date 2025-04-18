HYANNIS – Shortly before 6 PM Friday there was a 2-vehicle crash between a Toyota Rav4 and a Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision happened at (Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were several parties in the vehicles who declined medical treatment. Traffic was backed up in all directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person injured in traffic crash in Hyannis
April 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- YMCA Cape Cod Receives $2 Million For Upper Cape Facility
- Cape Summer Outlook Tempered by Tariffs, Federal Layoffs
- Mice, No Space, and Broken Boilers—Mashpee Police Say They Need New Station
- Measles Vaccination Clinics Scheduled On Cape Cod
- Christmas Tree Shops Bell Tower Disassembled
- Crash Outside Barnstable High School Snarls Traffic
- Massachusetts Family Shelter Numbers Trending Downward
- NOAA Facing More Federal Cuts
- Community Welcomed To Learn More About Monomoy School Building Issues
- Entangled Whale and Blocked Canal, Whale Season Off to Rocky Start
- European Regulators Ok Alzheimer’s Treatment Leqembi After Initial Doubts
- Champ Homes Prepares For Fifth Annual Earth Day Cleanup
- Center for Coastal Studies Responding to Entangled North Atlantic Right Whale