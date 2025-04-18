One person injured in traffic crash in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Shortly before 6 PM Friday there was a 2-vehicle crash between a Toyota Rav4 and a Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision happened at (Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were several parties in the vehicles who declined medical treatment. Traffic was backed up in all directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.