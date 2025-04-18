You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in traffic crash in Hyannis

One person injured in traffic crash in Hyannis

April 18, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Shortly before 6 PM Friday there was a 2-vehicle crash between a Toyota Rav4 and a Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision happened at (Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were several parties in the vehicles who declined medical treatment. Traffic was backed up in all directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

