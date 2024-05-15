You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in traffic crash on Route 28 in Bourne

One person injured in traffic crash on Route 28 in Bourne

May 15, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – One person was injured in a traffic crash in Bourne sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Waterhouse Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

