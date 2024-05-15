BOURNE – One person was injured in a traffic crash in Bourne sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Waterhouse Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
One person injured in traffic crash on Route 28 in Bourne
May 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
