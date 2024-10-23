You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Hyannis

One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Hyannis

October 23, 2024



HYANNIS – Shortly after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning, two vehicles collided on Iyannough Road (Route 132 and Bearse’s Way in Hyannis. A Chevy Silverado and a Toyota Prius collided. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 