One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday

December 6, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. West Barnstable Fire reponded to the crash near Red Oak Lane and transported one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

