WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. West Barnstable Fire reponded to the crash near Red Oak Lane and transported one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday
December 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
