YARMOUTH – Tuesday morning shortly before 11 AM, a Chevy Silverado and a Mazda SUV collided on West Yarmouth Road and Greyhampton Road in Yarmouth. The driver of the Mazda was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was not injured. West Yarmouth Road was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One person injured in Yarmouth rollover crash
April 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
