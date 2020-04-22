Breaking: Two people burned, one seriously in North Falmouth house fire

NORTH FALMOUTH – Several people were rescued when fire erupted in a North Falmouth residence about 11:15 PM. One person suffered serious burns and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a burn center. A second burn victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital. A third person was also taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. A Joint Base Cape Cod engine assisted at the scene while ambulances from Bourne and Cotuit assisted in patient transport. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

