BOURNE – One person was seriously injured in a bicycle accident in Bourne shortly before 9:30 AM Wednesday. The incident happened along the mainland side of the Canal Service Road. Rescuers checked on a MedFlight helicopter but it was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The second victim was treated and released at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
One person seriously in bicycle accident along Cape Cod Canal
July 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
