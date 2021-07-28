You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously in bicycle accident along Cape Cod Canal

One person seriously in bicycle accident along Cape Cod Canal

July 28, 2021

BOURNE – One person was seriously injured in a bicycle accident in Bourne shortly before 9:30 AM  Wednesday. The incident happened along the mainland side of the Canal Service Road. Rescuers checked on a MedFlight helicopter but it was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The second victim was treated and released at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 