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One person seriously injured after car crashes into woods on Route 6 ramp in West Barnstable

June 27, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured after a vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods on Route 6 eastbound near Route 132 in West Barnstable about 3:30 PM Saturday. Mass State Police troopers arrived at the scene first and reportedly administered CPR to the victim before being transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Closures were likely on the ramnps. State Police called for their Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) to investigate the crash and whether a medical condition may have led to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

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