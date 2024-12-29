You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured after car goes over guardrail into woods on Route 6 in West Barnstable

December 29, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – Mass State Police are investigating an overnight traffic crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable. About 4:20 AM, a vehicle crashed over the guardrail into the median woods down a hill on the eastbound side before the Route 149 exit. A woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.

