SANDWICH – One person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Sandwich around 2:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Leveridge Lane. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich
September 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96 After 70 years on the Throne
- Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents
- Hyannis Triathlons Begin Saturday Morning
- Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds
- Park City Wind Team to Host Meeting on Centerville Route Choices
- Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season
- AAA: Mass. Average Gas Prices Drop Below $4 Mark
- UPDATE: Lauzon, Brown Named Republican Primary Winners
- Diehl to Take On Healey in Mass. Governor Race
- Two Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released Off Cape Cod
- Third Human Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed by State
- CVS to Buy Home Health-Care Provider Signify for $8 Billion
- UPDATE: Barnstable Ballot Vault Opened After Voting Extension