One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich

One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich

September 8, 2022

SANDWICH – One person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Sandwich around 2:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Leveridge Lane. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

