One person seriously injured in car vs pole crash in West Barnstable

One person seriously injured in car vs pole crash in West Barnstable

May 22, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A car struck a utility pole seriously in West Barnstable injuring the driver. The crash happened on Service Road at Oak Street about 6:30 AM Monday morning. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire from arcing wires. Eversource was called to replace the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Oak Street was expected to be closed in the area for an extended time while the utility work is underway and motorists should seek alternate routes.

