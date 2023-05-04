You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in Centerville crash

One person seriously injured in Centerville crash

May 4, 2023

CENTERVILLE – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Centerville around 2:20 PM Thursday. The two-vehicle crash happened on Old Stage Road at Fuller Rd and Old Post Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 