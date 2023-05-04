CENTERVILLE – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Centerville around 2:20 PM Thursday. The two-vehicle crash happened on Old Stage Road at Fuller Rd and Old Post Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available.
One person seriously injured in Centerville crash
May 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Healey Provides $1.75 Million for Immigrant Assistance Program
- EPA Warns of Upcoming Summer Smog Season
- Duffy Health, Yarmouth Police Partner for Substance Use Resources
- Nova Right Whales Documentary Features Cape Experts and Locations
- Supreme Court to Consider Case Involving Fishing Boat Monitor Pay
- Sandwich Voting Locations Updated Ahead of Election
- Cape Cod Healthcare Releases May Blood Drive Dates
- May 5k Road Race In Dennis To Support WE CAN
- Wastewater Projects Headline Harwich Town Meeting
- Eastham Town Meeting to Decide on Dredging and Wastewater
- Folk Singer-Songwriter Gordon Lightfoot Dies at 84
- Champ Homes Receives Grant From Charitable Foundation
- Yarmouth Police Receives State Grant for Stress Management