FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth sometime before 8:30 PM Thursday. It happened on Sandwich Road between John Parker Road and Tanglewood Drive. The victim was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Road was closed between Canterbury Lane and Deepwood Drive while the scene was worked and Falmouth Police investigated the cause of the collision.
One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth
August 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Woman Charged and Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme
- Cape Cod Airport Holding Long-Term Plan Meetings
- Multiple Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At Nantucket Restaurant
- Improvements To Trail Managed By JFK Museum Celebrated
- Dennis Proposed Family Shelter Escalates
- Comcast Donates 100 Laptops to Falmouth Service Center
- Barnstable Prepares For Second Summer Celebration As Summer Closes
- WATCH: Mashpee Selectboard member John Cotton discusses how he discovered the joys of Pickleball.
- Provincetown Gets Important Grant Benefiting Sewer System
- Lewis Bay Reopened For Shellfishing
- County Delegates Asks Governor To Stop Machine Gun Project
- Cape Cod National Seashore Unveils New Fee Booths
- Baby Born In Vehicle On Route 6