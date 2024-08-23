One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth sometime before 8:30 PM Thursday. It happened on Sandwich Road between John Parker Road and Tanglewood Drive. The victim was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Road was closed between Canterbury Lane and Deepwood Drive while the scene was worked and Falmouth Police investigated the cause of the collision.