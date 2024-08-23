You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

August 22, 2024

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth sometime before 8:30 PM Thursday. It happened on Sandwich Road between John Parker Road and Tanglewood Drive. The victim was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Road was closed between Canterbury Lane and Deepwood Drive while the scene was worked and Falmouth Police investigated the cause of the collision.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 