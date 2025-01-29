You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

January 28, 2025

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Falmouth. The crash happened on Waquout Highway (Route 28) at Collins Road around 7:15 PM Tuesday. The victim was transported to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

