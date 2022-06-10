FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth shortly before 4 PM Friday. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) at Fresh Pond Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. East Falmouth Highway while the scene worked and Falmouth Police investigated the crash.
One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth
June 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
