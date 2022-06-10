You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

One person seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

June 10, 2022

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth shortly before 4 PM Friday. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) at Fresh Pond Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. East Falmouth Highway while the scene worked and Falmouth Police investigated the crash.

