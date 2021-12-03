HYANNIS – One person was injured in a collision of a scooter and another vehicle in Hyannis. The crash happened about 4 PM on West Main Street by LaFrance Avenue. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
One person seriously injured in crash involving scooter in Hyannis
December 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
