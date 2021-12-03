You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in crash involving scooter in Hyannis

One person seriously injured in crash involving scooter in Hyannis

December 3, 2021

HYANNIS – One person was injured in a collision of a scooter and another vehicle in Hyannis. The crash happened about 4 PM on West Main Street by LaFrance Avenue. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

