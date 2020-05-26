FALMOUTH – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Falmouth shortly before 4 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) by Mahoney’s Garden Center. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
One person seriously injured in Falmouth crash
May 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- The Bell Rings Again; NYSE Opens but Under New Rules
- Cape Cod National Seashore Getting $12M in Improvements
- “Dr. Beach” Names Coast Guard Beach as One of America’s Best
- Reopening Task Force Issues Phase 1 Guidance
- Nauset High Begins Planning for New School Year
- Tuttle Family Donates 7 Acres to Harwich Conservation Trust
- Arcade on Main Street Hyannis Closes Permanently
- Subsurface Utility Mapping Begins in Barnstable Tuesday
- Dennis Veterans Home Construction Makes Headway
- 1 Additional COVID-19 Death, 8 Cases Reported on Cape
- Survey Shows Travelers Still Interested in Summer on Cape Cod
- Cape Cod Foundation Launches Harwich Fund
- Sandwich Officials Say Election Precautions Were Successful