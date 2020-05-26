You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in Falmouth crash

One person seriously injured in Falmouth crash

May 26, 2020

FALMOUTH – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Falmouth shortly before 4 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) by Mahoney’s Garden Center. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

