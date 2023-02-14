CENTERVILLE – One person was seriously injured when a dump truck and car collided head-on in Centerville. The crash happened shortly after 8 AM Tuesday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Lumbert Mill Road. Firefighters extricated a victim from the car who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Morning commuters should expect significant delays in the area.
One person seriously injured in head-on crash between dump truck and car in Centerville
February 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Inflation Likely Eased Again Last Month If More Gradually
- Judge Affirms Placing Massachusetts Tribal Lands Into Trust
- Yarmouth Seeks Feedback on Open Space, Recreation Plan
- Joint Base Cape Cod Holding Info Session
- Cape Cod Hospital Tower Project on Target for 2025 Completion
- Barnstable County Gives Update on $11 Million in Housing Funds
- Months of Drought Ends for Cape Cod & Islands
- Barnstable Confident Wastewater Plans Meet Potential Title 5 Changes
- IRS Won’t Tax Most Relief Payments Made by States Last Year
- Online Sports Betting in Mass. Aiming to Open March 10
- State Funding Boosts Cybersecurity for Local Towns and Organizations
- State Offers Safety Tips During Coyote Mating Season
- Update: Federal Nuclear Official Details “Unplanned” Radiation Exposure at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station