One person seriously injured in head-on crash between dump truck and car in Centerville

February 14, 2023

CENTERVILLE – One person was seriously injured when a dump truck and car collided head-on in Centerville. The crash happened shortly after 8 AM Tuesday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Lumbert Mill Road. Firefighters extricated a victim from the car who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Morning commuters should expect significant delays in the area.

