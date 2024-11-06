You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in house fire on Nantucket

One person seriously injured in house fire on Nantucket

November 5, 2024

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Firefighters were called to a house fire on Green Meadows Drive Tuesday evening. One person was rushed to Nantucket Cottage Hospital in very serious condition. A dog was also resuscitated at the scene and taken to a veterinarian. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. Further details were not immediately available.

