NANTUCKET – Nantucket Firefighters were called to a house fire on Green Meadows Drive Tuesday evening. One person was rushed to Nantucket Cottage Hospital in very serious condition. A dog was also resuscitated at the scene and taken to a veterinarian. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. Further details were not immediately available.
One person seriously injured in house fire on Nantucket
November 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
