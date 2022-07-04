DENNIS – A person on a Jet-Ski was seriously injured in an incident on Bass River around 1 PM Monday. The victim was brought to shore in the area of Wilbur Park in Dennis and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
One person seriously injured in Jet-Ski incident on Bass River in Dennis
July 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
