One person seriously injured in Jet-Ski incident on Bass River in Dennis

July 4, 2022

DENNIS – A person on a Jet-Ski was seriously injured in an incident on Bass River around 1 PM Monday. The victim was brought to shore in the area of Wilbur Park in Dennis and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

